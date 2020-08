WILKES-BARRE — Ann Dane, 70, of Wilkes-Barre, died Aug. 26, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Monday in St. Andrew's Parish, 316 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre. Visitation 9 a.m until time of service at the church. Arrangements by Lehman Family Funeral Service Inc., Wilkes-Barre.