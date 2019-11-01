HANOVER TWP. — It is with heavy hearts and a profound sadness that Tony and I must announce the passing of our beloved sister, Ann, at her home in Hanover Township.

Ann was given to us on the first day of summer in 1949. Born prematurely on June 21, 1949, she was quickly baptized and named after her paternal and maternal grandmothers and her mother, Ann Frances Molitoris.

She was the eldest child of the late Anne (Jejunas) Molitoris and the late Anthony J. Molitoris, granddaughter of the late Frances and John Jejunas and Anna and Joseph Molitoris. Ann was proudly educated in the Hanover Township area schools. She loved her teachers and always tried her best in all she attempted. Ann was a devout Catholic and a member of the former Holy Rosary Church, and the former St. Casimir's Church, both in Hanover Township, for which she held the highest regard.

She had a special place in her heart for the Blessed Mother, praying the rosary multiple times daily. Ann was also devoted to St. Ann. Beginning in childhood, she attended the novena to St. Ann for many years, going to Scranton to honor this special saint.

A lover of music, Ann enjoyed attending the pop and classical concerts of the Philharmonic with our friends, Ruthann and John. Growing up, she traveled to New York City to see many Broadway musicals. Ann knew the lyrics to many of them. Her favorite was the "Sound of Music" and all the great songs of that show.

Ann entered eternal life with the Lord late in the morning on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. She was loving, loyal and generous, and will always be honored and remembered. She is survived by her loving, devoted, protective sister, Donna, with whom she resided; her loving and kind brother, Dr. Anthony T. Molitoris (Sallyann); one niece, Dr. Amy and one nephew, Tony. Also surviving are her always concerned, loving and helpful cousins, Jolene and Jill, and in addition one aunt and also many cousins survive.

Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, from the George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. from St. Robert Bellarmine/St. Aloysius Parish, 143 Division St., Hanover Township. Interment will be in St. Casimir's Cemetery, Muhlenburg.

Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, and from 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, until the time of service.

"Ann, we love you to the moon, stars and back … and even more than that."

- Donna and Tony.