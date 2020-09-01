1/1
Ann G. Shucosky
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LARKSVILLE — Ann G. Shucosky, 91, of Larksville, died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at the Gardens, Wilkes-Barre.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Ann Nice Shimko. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Church in Larksville; she worked at the cigar factory for many years and later worked at Wyoming Valley West School cafeteria.

She loved animals, especially her cats, and was well known for her extraordinary garden, that she loved to take care of up until her recent illness. She was well known for her wonderful polish cooking, especially her secret recipe, pierogies.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her husband, Edward W. Shucosky, with whom she spent 64 years and was preceded by several siblings.

She is survived by son, Edward (Sharon) Shucosky, of Harding; son, Atty. Michael (Kathleen) Shucosky, of Kingston; daughter, Patricia (John) Gazdowicz, of Edwardsville. Her loving grandchildren included: Zandra (Zach) Martin; Edward (EJ) Shucosky; Atty. David (Atty. Michelle Donahue) Shucosky; Rebecca (Visca) Como; Jeffrey Shucosky; Matthew Swiontek and Dr. Stephen Swiontek. She also was the proud great-grandmother of six great-grandchildren.

Arrangements by Andrew Strish Funeral Home, 11 Wilson St., Larksville.

Visit www.StrishFuneralHome.com for additional information.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Andrew Strish Funeral Home
11 Wilson St
Larksville, PA 18704
(570) 287-5438
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 1, 2020
This was a Lady who left imprints so strong, that you are better for knowing her. With deep sorry, there is a foundation of love & happiness. When you think of her, may smiles & chuckles be present .....

May God' solace & Grace be upon you all.
Ned Delaney
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved