DUPONT — Ann Hammon, 91, of Dupont, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019, at the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital Post Acute Medical Center, Wilkes-Barre.

She was born in Dupont on May 13, 1927, and was the daughter of the late Anthony and Anne (Malinics) Caboot.

She was a member of the Wyoming Valley Seventh-day Adventist Church, Hudson. She attended Dupont schools and worked as a seamstress in the local garment industry.

Ann was a very loving mother who made many sacrifices for her family. She was a wonderful cook, baker and caretaker of her husband and mother. She was quick to offer a helping hand, a great listener and very generous. She had a quick sense of humor and loved gardening, sewing, decorating, reading, learning and especially praying. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; her son, George Robert Hammon; brothers George, Joseph, Anthony and John; and sisters Lucille Simmons and Rachael Muka.

She is survived by her loving children, Thomas, Beverly and David, of Dupont, Susan and husband David S. Podejko, of Norwalk, Conn., and Annette and husband Greg Stamper, of Akron, Ohio. Also surviving is her brother, Nicholas Caboot, of Buffalo, N.Y.; grandchildren Michael Stamper (Ashante), Michelle (Matthew) Jones and Brian and Brad Stamper; great-grandchildren Gabriel Stamper and Marshall Jones; and nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to Wyoming Valley Seventh-day Adventist Church, 14 Martin St., Hudson, PA 18705.

Funeral services will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 1, from Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea, with Pastor Moses Andrade, of the Wyoming Valley Seventh-day Adventist Church, officiating the service. Friends may call from 5 p.m. until time of service Monday evening, April 1. Interment will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday in St. Michael's Byzantine Roman Catholic Cemetery, Pittston.

