EXETER — Ann I. Farrell, 82, of Exeter, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at her home.
Born in Dupont, she was the daughter of the late Carmen and Josephine Rome Iannuzzo.
She was a graduate of Pittston High School and had worked in the billing department at the former Nesbitt Hospital, Kingston.
Ann was a member of St. Barbara Parish at St. Anthony of Padua Church, Exeter.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward F. Farrell, in 2016; a daughter, Sandra Waskiewicz, in 2018; and her sister, Rosemary Galli, in 2015.
Surviving are her daughter, Shari and her husband, Jason Bella, of Exeter; a son-in-law Michael Waskiewicz, of Leesburg, Va.; and grandchildren Lauren and Aaron Waskiewicz and Justin and Ryan Bella.
Also surviving are her sisters, Florence Stanton, of White House Station, N.J., Marie O'Donovan, of Old Boston, and Joan Pellegrini, of Pittston; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. on Sunday at the Gubbiotti Funeral Home LLC, 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter.
Funeral will be on Monday morning at 9 a.m. from the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. at St. Barbara Parish in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 224 Memorial St., Exeter.
The Rev. Michael Finn, pastor, will be celebrant.
Interment will be in Mount Olivet Roman Catholic Cemetery, Carverton.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph's Center Foundation , P.O. Box 388, Dunmore, PA 18512-0388.
www.stjosephscenter.org
