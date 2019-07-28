MOUNTAIN TOP — Ann J. Monaghan, 89, of Mountain Top, passed away on Sunday, July 29, 2019, at the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

She was born in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late Nicholas and Helen Lasco Dombek. Ann was a graduate of Coughlin High School. Prior to her retirement, she had been employed as a waitress in the Club House at Pocono Downs. Ann was a member of St. Andre Bessette Parish in Wilkes-Barre. Prior to their closure, she had been a member of Sacred Heart Church and St. John's Church, where she was a member of the choir, as she loved to sing. She was a woman of very strong faith. Ann's kindness, generosity and caring spirit will be greatly missed by all whose lives she touched.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick J. Monaghan II, and by her children, Theresa and Frederick J. Monaghan III. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, infant brother and sister, Nicholas and Mary Dombek and brothers, John, George, David and Larry Dombek; and sisters, Helen Pryor, Julia Masterson, Catherine Baron and Mildred Biscontini.

Surviving are her children, George Monaghan and his wife, Christine, of Dallas, and Marlene Amerise and her husband, Daniel, of Mountain Top; daughter-in-law, Gigi Monaghan, of Naples, Fla., grandchildren, Zachary Monaghan, Kaitlyn Morgan, Tyler, Alyssa and Kelly Monaghan, Christopher Winters, Gina Hollister and Theresa (Teá) Amerise; four great-grandchildren; brothers, Harry Dombek, of Tunkhannock, and Joseph Dombek, of Kingston; nieces and nephews and her cat, Kaya.

Funeral Services will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday from the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10 a.m. in St. Andre Bessette Parish, 668 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township. Friends may call at the funeral home from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Andre Bessette Parish, 668 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, or the . Online condolences may be sent by visiting Ann's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.