KINGSTON — Ann K. Brodi-Hankey, 53, of Kingston, died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, following a lengthy illness.

Born in South Amboy, N.J., daughter of Christina Adams Brodi, of Manalapan, N.J., and the late Frank Brodi Sr., of Larksville, she received her Bachelor's Degree from Misericordia University. Prior to her illness, she was employed as a physical therapist.

In addition to her mother, also surviving is her brother, Frank Brodi Jr. and Michelle Miller; her friend and caring aide, Tonyetta Cooper, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was also preceded in death by a son: James Hankey, III.

Private funeral services were held, with interment in Saint Vincent's Cemetery, Plymouth. Arrangements by the Jones & Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main St., Forest City.

