WEST PITTSTON — Ann L. Alaimo, 88, of West Pittston, died Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley.

Born in New York, she was the daughter of the late Marius and Millie Webb Vallere. Ann was a member of the First United Methodist Church, West Pittston. She was treasurer of the West Pittston Women's Club, a member of the West Pittston Little League Women's Auxiliary, Baubles and Bubbles Red Hat Society, First United Methodist Women, and Friends of the West Pittston Library. She was employed by Geisinger Wyoming Valley as an EKG Tech before her retirement.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents as well as her husband, Samuel. She is survived by her sons, Samuel and his wife, Terry, of Pittsburgh, and James and his wife, Sue, of West Pittston. Ann is also survived by her daughter, LuAnn Grochowski and her husband, Gary, of Lake Sheridan, as well as her grandchildren Sam, Chrissy and Steve Alaimo, and Aaron Grochowski, and great-grandchildren, Steven, Mercedes, Hunter and Elliot. She is also survived by her brother, Donald Vallere and his wife, Mary, of Wyomissing, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, at the Anthony Recupero Funeral Home, 406 Susquehanna Ave., West Pittston. Family and friends may call 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, at the funeral home. Interment will be in West Pittston Cemetery. The family would like to thank Ann's good friend and companion Lori Cienciva for her kindness.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the West Pittston Library.