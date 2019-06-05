DALLAS — Ann M. Coughlin, 89, of Dallas, died Jan. 28, 2019, at her home.

She was born Nov. 10, 1929, in Wilkes-Barre, the daughter of the late Frank C. Mueller and the late Kathryn R. Mueller. She attended the Wilkes-Barre Day School, Wilkes-Barre, Wells College, Aurora, N.Y., and the Boston School of Design, Boston, Mass.

Mrs. Coughlin was a past president of AMC Cellular Corporation, Indiana, Pa., from 1988 to 1995 and the Lackawaxen Telephone Company, Rowland, from 1994 to 1998. Organizations she was a member of or volunteered for include Van Duyn Hospital, Syracuse, N.Y., Junior League of Syracuse, Junior League of Wilkes-Barre and the Association for the Blind, Wilkes-Barre.

She was predeceased by her husband, Hale S. Coughlin Jr., and brother John D. Mueller.

She is survived by her children, Hale S. (Patricia) Coughlin III, of Woodland Hills, Calif., John H. Coughlin, of Fayetteville, N.Y., and Frank M. (Susan) Coughlin, also of Fayetteville; grandchildren Michael B. Roberson, of Fayetteville, N.Y., Gregory K. Roberson, of Tampa, Fla., Kathryn A. Coughlin, of Chicago, Ill., and Cayman K. Coughlin, of Woodland Hills, Calif.; great-grandchildren Isabella A., Michael G., Matthew F. and William B. Roberson, of Fayetteville, N.Y., and Gian G. and Gates L. Roberson, of Tampa, Fla.; brother Charles F. Mueller, of Pahrump, Nev.; and best friend Janice Phillips, of Dallas.

Her family will remember her love of swimming, bridge, reading, chocolate and gardening.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019, in First Presbyterian Church, 97 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. A reception will follow at Huntsville Golf Club, 1334 Market St., Dallas. Arrangements are under the direction of the Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge, 974 Lockville Road, Dallas, PA 18612, or Northeast Sight Services, 1825 Wyoming Ave., Exeter, PA 18643.