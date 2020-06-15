HANOVER TWP. — A lifelong educator and an "AUNT" to all her friends and family, Ann M. MacFarland, of Hanover Township, passed away on June 11, 2020, after a short illness. She was 89.

Born July 26, 1930, in Avoca, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Pearl Ford MacFarland.

Ann earned her bachelor's degree in education from Misericordia University. She furthered her education at the University of Scranton and graduated with a master's degree in elementary education.

A teacher for more than 35 years, Ann began her teaching career in Penns Grove, N.J., and later moved to the Uniondale School District in Long Island, N.Y. During that time, Ann formed a lifelong friendship with her colleague, the late infamous Mary Matthews.

Ann was an active member of the Altar Rosary Society of St. Robert Bellarmine Parish at St. Aloysius Church. She was a member of the Wyoming Valley Women's Club and held the title of president from 2004 to 2006, and was Woman of the Year in 2007. She received the Alumni Medalion Award in 2001 from Misericordia University.

"Aunt Ann," as she was lovingly known as by all who knew her, was an avid board game lover. She was a worthy opponent in Scrabble, Trivial Pursuit and Family Feud. She also never turned down a game of Dominoes. Despite her love for games and friendly competition, her passion was to be surrounded by family and friends.

Her sister, Rose Gaughan, and brother and sister-in-law, Thomas and Mary Louise MacFarland, preceded her in death.

Ann will be deeply missed by her loving and caring brother and sister-in-law, James and Joan MacFarland, of Yardville, N.J.; nieces and nephews, John and his wife Rhonda Gaughan, of Gonzalez, La., Terry and his wife Carol Gaughan, of Tucson, Ariz., Kathleen Gaughan, of Sugarland, Texas, Joseph and his wife Shari Gaughan, of Denton, Texas, Joan Marie and her husband Tom Slater, of Hamilton, N.J., Maureen MacFarland-Krainaker and her husband Frank Krainaker, of Adamstown, Md., and Thomas MacFarland Jr., of Kingston; the Caffrey and McGroarty families of Hanover Township; many great-nieces and nephews, and friends, especially her good friend Grace Stachurska.

Celebration of Ann's Life will begin Tuesday, June 16, with visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin's, 142 S. Washington St. in Wilkes-Barre, and continue there on Wednesday with gathering at 10 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in the Church of Saint Aloysius. Graveside services will be in Saint Mary's Cemetery.

Social distancing protocols will be in effect.

Memories and condolences may be shared with Ann's family at www.celebrateherlife.com.