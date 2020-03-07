EAST PETERSBURG — Ann M. McGuire, 60, of East Petersburg, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, surrounded by her family after a long battle with cancer. Ann was born in Bellefonte to Marilyn (Kopacz) Yahara and the late Thomas Yahara.

She was a 1977 graduate of Wyoming Valley West High School in Plymouth, and graduated from Luzerne County Community College with an associate degree in applied science. She worked as a dedicated customer service representative for John Bridge Sons Inc., East Petersburg.

Ann was always well known for her warm and charismatic personality. Her humor and wit could fill a room with contagious laughter. Ann also was an inherent caregiver. She loved nothing more than to do for others. She was a mother-figure to many, not only to her two daughters. She had a strong will and always found a way to turn her desires into a reality. She was an extremely creative and artistic person. She had fashion-forward taste and stunning interior design skills. Ann was a magnificent entertainer and a passionate cook. She made fabulously delicious meals that were simply unbeatable; she poured her love into every dish she made. More than anything, Ann was a nurturer — helping others to reach their fullest potential and encouraging them along the way. Although she will truly be missed, her spirit will live on in the hearts of those she has touched.

Ann is survived by her husband, Norman McGuire, daughters, Rebecca (Carl) Richter and Madeline Shertzer, stepdaughter, Jessica McGuire, sisters, Mae Yahara and Joan (Bill) Kuzma, niece, Alexis Kuzma and her fiancé Vince White, and nephew, Kyle Oetting-Yahara.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 301 St. Thomas Road, Lancaster, PA 17601. Friends are welcome to greet the family at 1:30 p.m. at the Church. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Hospice & Community Care of Lancaster.

Please visit Ann's Memorial page at www.TheGroffs.com.