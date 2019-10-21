KINGSTON — Ann M. Williams, 72, of Kingston, died Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

She was born in Kingston, daughter of the late Thomas and Mary Chewey Zelenak. She was a graduate of West Side Central Catholic High School, and worked for Pizza Hut for 34 years. She and her husband, Harold, were married for 52 years on Sept. 22.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Zelenak Jr., and sister, Mary Eloise Ryan.

Ann is survived by her husband, Harold Williams; children, Kim McDonnell, David Williams, and Kellyann Calo; and grandchildren, Walter, Madison, Ryleigh, Tristan, Nina, Sierra, and Maylana.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 a.m. on Friday in St. Ignatius Church, 339 N. Maple Ave., Kingston.

Friends may call from 8:30 a.m. Friday until time of service.