Ann Marie Golden
1959 - 2020
WEST PITTSTON — Ann Marie Golden, 61, formerly of West Pittston, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020.

Born in Pittston on March 30, 1959, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Josephine (Nardone) Rotondaro.

Ann Marie was a graduate of St. John the Evangelist High School and Luzerne County Community College School of Nursing. She had worked as a registered nurse.

Ann Marie was a force of nature. She was a powerful advocate for her patients, her friends, her family, and most of all for her children. She loved fiercely and her purest moments of joy were when she was willing a holiday or party or vacation into a special and memorable family gathering.

Surviving are her husband of 43 years, Patrick Golden; her children, Matthew Golden, of West Pittston, Corey and Nicole Golden, of West Pittston, Brenna and Patrick Molignano, of Philadelphia, and Ryan and Kim Golden, of Littleton, Colo.; her grandchildren, Amelia, Patrick, Jack, Sara, Charlie and Carson Golden, and Cecilia and Francis Molignano; her siblings, Mary Frances and Walter Grabowski, and Judy and Thomas White; and her cousin, Ann Hrobak, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of gifts or flowers, please make a donation to a Democratic senatorial campaign in a swing state, and vote for Joe Biden in November.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home, LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.

To leave an online condolence, visit Ann Marie's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.



Published in Times Leader from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home
251 William Street
Pittston, PA 18643
(570) 654-8683
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
July 1, 2020
Sue comlish
July 1, 2020
Dear Fran and Family,
My deepest sympathy on the loss of your beloved Ann Marie. May you cherish the fond memories that you have created through the years in the difficult days ahead.

Condolences,
Leesa Allen
Leesa Allen
