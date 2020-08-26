AVOCA — Ann Marie L. (Bullaro) McCarthy, 67, of Avoca, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at her home.

Born August 20, 1953, in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Angelo and Mary Rose (Esgro) Bullaro.

Ann was a graduate of Dunmore H.S. She spent many years caring for others as a nurse's aid. Most recently, she worked as an aid for Mountain View Care Center, Scranton.

Surviving are her daughters, Jamie and Richard Janosov, of Shavertown, Mary Ann McCarthy, of Parsons, grandsons, Jeremy and Tyler Janosov, brother, Tom Bullaro, sisters, Josephine Dixon and Angeline Kaminski.

In addition to her parents, Ann Marie was preceded in death by her husband, James Joseph McCarthy (2009) and brother, John Bullaro.

Funeral services are in the care of Graziano Funeral Home, Inc., Pittston Township.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Sept. 1, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. from St. Maria Goretti Parish, Laflin.

Those who plan on attending are asked to wear a mask at all times while in the church. Please note, the church has a maximum capacity of 65 people. Family will be seated first, followed by all others on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Interment service will follow in Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton, where Ann Marie will be laid to rest with her husband.

For further information or to express your condolences to Ann Marie's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.