DALLAS — Ann Marie Morreale, 68, of Dallas passed away on Oct. 28, 2020, at home, surrounded by her family.

Ann Marie was born Feb. 4, 1952, in Pittston. She was the daughter of the late Albert and Anna (Yanuski) Francik.

Surviving are her husband of 47 years, Michael C. Morreale and sons, Michael Morreale and fiancé, Megan Moran, of Old Forge, Robert and wife, Susan, of Pittston, Christopher and wife, Maria, of Lake Silkworth, daughter, Maria Welitchko, of Dallas. She loved her grandchildren, Cassie, Jean, Isabelle, Christine, Mackenzie, Michael and Maddox. Also, she is survived by several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Lawrence Francik and Albert Francik along with his wife, Patricia.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ann Marie's name to Hospice of The Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, 18510.

Funeral services are in the care of Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Township.

All services were private and held at the family's convenience.

For further information or to express your condolences to Ann Marie's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.


Published in Times Leader from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC
700 S. Twp. Blvd.
Pittston Twp., PA 18640
(570) 654-7831
