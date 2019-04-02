WILKES-BARRE — Ann Maureen Reilly, 72, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019.

Ann was born Nov. 29, 1946, to Joseph Francis Reilly and Catherine Margaret Gernan.

She graduated from St. Mary's High School, Wilkes-Barre, Class of 1964, and attended Mercy Hospital School of Nursing, Wilkes-Barre, on a full scholarship, graduating in 1967. She also attended Wilkes College.

She worked as a registered nurse and a licensed psychiatric nurse for several hospitals in the Philadelphia area and at Moses Taylor Hospital, Scranton. She has been retired for the last six years.

Ann was a member of St. Nicholas Church, Wilkes-Barre; Pennsylvanians for Human Life, volunteering for the Wilkes-Barre chapter; and Ladies of Charity. She is remembered as a woman who placed her faith and family first and will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her infant sister, Mary; brothers Joseph and James; and nephew Michael Reilly.

Surviving are sister Kathleen, of Wilkes-Barre; nephews Patrick Reilly and wife Rachel, of Shavertown, Ryan Reilly and wife Krista, of Nanticoke, and Sean, of Shippensburg; niece Tara Adams and husband Andrew, of Scranton; and numerous great-nieces and nephews.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, in the Church of St. Nicholas on South Washington Street in Wilkes-Barre. A Rite of Committal will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.

Memories and condolences may be shared with Ann's family at www.celebrateherlife.com.