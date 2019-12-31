THORNBURST — Ann Marie "Amy" Miscavage, 98, of Thornhurst, passed away Dec. 30, 2019. She passed away peacefully at her son's home in Wilkes-Barre, with her family.

Amy was the wife of the late Stanley J. Miscavage.

Born July 26, 1921, in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Mary (Hvozdovic) and Michael Homza. She lived in Parsons and then Thornhurst where she presided over Maple Manor.

She graduated from Coughlin High School in 1939. She worked at the Bundle of Joy factory and was an air raid warden during World War II.

She was active in the PTA at Calvin grade school in Parsons, had been president of the women's auxiliary of the Parsons Veterans of Foreign Wars and served many years as a volunteer receptionist at the Wilkes-Barre Red Cross.

Amy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt to her family. Everyone who was lucky enough to meet Amy, or know her, loved her. Her personality was as big as the number of years she lived. She could put most guys to shame with her knowledge of football. You could always find her cheering on Penn State, Notre Dame or the Eagles. She also loved to crochet and do crossword puzzles. Amy will always be remembered for the love she gave her family and friends and the amazing person she was. She was the matriarch of our family and will be greatly missed by all.

She was a member of St. Mark's Roman Catholic Church in Thornhurst.

She was preceded in death by brothers Andrew and Michael; and sisters, Fay and Irene.

She is survived by three children, Marylouise Moderski and husband, Vince, of Pocono Lake, Michael Miscavage and wife, Carol, Bluffton, South Carolina, and Stephen Miscavage and companion Shari of Wilkes-Barre; along with grandchildren Brenda, Janet Lynn, Michael, Daniel, Brian and Nicole; and great-grandchildren Ashley, Kaytlyn, Marissa, Stanley, Drew, Kyle, Audrey, Gianna, Timmy, Kaeden, Max and Molly.

There will be no calling hours. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by the Bednarski Funeral Home, Wyoming.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Mark's/St. Elizabeth's Church, 5700 Bear Creek Blvd., Box 25, Bear Creek, PA 18602-0025.