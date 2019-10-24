PLYMOUTH — Ann P. Mack, 56, of Plymouth, passed on to her new life in Heaven on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at The Gardens Nursing Home, Wilkes-Barre.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Alvina and Wallace Mack; and maternal grandparents, Martin and Regina Muldowney.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her stepmom, Katherine Mack; sons Brett and Tony Politz; brother Joseph Mack Jr. and his wife, Kim, of Shavertown; sister Linda Mack, of Hanover Township; nieces Taylor, Shelby and Malina Mack; and dear friend, Joe Kasper, of Edwardsville.

Funeral will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday from the S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 W. Main St., Plymouth, with Ann's cousin, Monsignor Thomas M. Muldowney, Vicar General of the Diocese of Scranton, officiating. Interment will be in Lithuanian Independent Cemetery, West Wyoming.

Family and friends may call from 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions if desired, may be made to the Luzerne County SPCA, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702, or Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge, 974 Lockville Road, Dallas, PA 18612.

