WILKES-BARRE — Ann Patrizi, 85, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Jan. 27, 2020, at home with her family at her side and under Residential Hospice Care. Ann was born in Wilkes-Barre Township on March 27, 1934.

She was the daughter of the late Charles and Julia Bilock. Ann grew up in Wilkes-Barre Township and graduated from Wilkes-Barre Township High School .

In her earlier years she worked at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital. She was married to the late Bruno Patrizi and resided in the Parsons section of Wilkes-Barre. Her main jobs were housewife and caregiver, raising her three children and taking care of elderly family members. She enjoyed part-time employment in the local garment industry and waitressed at Vitali's Restaurant.

Outside of raising her three children her most enjoyable accomplishment was helping her daughter open and run Simple Elegance Beauty Salon and later helping her granddaughter do the same. She was the spark and the social butterfly bringing laughter and customer service to the clients. She often said how lucky she was to have a great family and friends that meant everything to her.

She especially enjoyed cooking for her famous Sunday family dinners and holiday traditional foods like homemade pasta, ravioli, cappelletti and risotto. You could often find her in the basement rolling out a pastoni or helping her sons make the sausage when she was home. Her later years were truly golden, enjoying traveling and vacationing in Florida or enjoying a cruise, shopping and the casino.

Ann was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Bruno Patrizi; sisters Mary Yatsko and Julie Hassick; and brother John Bilock.

Surviving are her children, Donna Dyszlewski and husband Kim Dyszlewski; sons David Patrizi, Joseph Patrizi and wife Cynthia Patrizi; grandchildren Renee Lefkoski, Joseph Patrizi and wife Maureen Patrizi, Korey Patrizi, David Patrizi and Danielle Patrizi; great-grandchildren Summer Lefkoski and Nathan Patrizi; numerous nieces and nephews; and her dear friend and travel companion, Joe Antelocy.

Funeral services will be held 9:15 a.m. Saturday from the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10 a.m. in St. Benedict's Parish, 155 Austin Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.

Friends may call on 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank all the nurses and support staff of Residential Hospice Care. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Residential Hospice, 601 Wyoming Ave., Kingston, PA 18704.

