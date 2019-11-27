PETERSTOWN W.Va. — Mae Ann Sharpe, 88, of Peterstown, West Virginia, and formerly of Nanticoke, passed away Monday Nov. 25, 2019, at Springfield Center, West Virginia, following a lengthy illness.

Mae Ann was born in Lumber City, Ga. She was the daughter of the late Edward Visneski and Louisa Kelley Visneski Wadzinski.

Mae Ann was preceded in death by her husband, William A. Sharpe.

Survivors include two children, Suanne Shelton (Tom) and Alan Sharpe (Patty); 3 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; and 1 brother, Jack Visneski (Mary Lou).

Funeral services for Mae Ann will be held 2 p.m. Saturday from Earl W. Lohman Funeral Home Inc., 14 W. Green St., Nanticoke, with the Rev. Roger Noss officiating. Interment will follow in Hanover Green Cemetery. Friends may call from 1 p.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home.