PITTSTON — Ann Weaver, 65, of Pittston, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at home.

She was the widow of Arthur D. Weaver, who passed away on Sept. 30, 2014.

Born in Taylor, she was a daughter of the late George and Rhoda Lewis Wescott. She was educated in the Riverside and Pittston area schools. Prior to retirement, Ann was employed by Knights Inn, Pittston Township, Mark Data Corp., Pittston and the Woodlands, Wilkes-Barre. She was a member of the Anthracite Apartments social club, Pittston, where she made some great friends and enjoyed being in charge of calling bingo.

Ann was a beloved mother, grandmother and friend, whose memory will live on forever in the lives she touched.

She is survived by her daughter, Dorothea Cienki and husband, Scott, of Wilkes-Barre; son, George Weaver and wife, Susan, of Waymart; grandchildren, Austin and Dakota Weaver; sister-in-law, Dawn Wescott, of Lake Ariel; grand-furbaby, Zoey; nieces and nephews, including Chad Morrow and extended family, Crystal and Nathan Kilian, of Moosic.

Ann was preceded in death by her brother, George Wescott; sisters, Freda Wescott, Rhoda Curtis, Millie Sadowski and Dorothy Mansfield; godson, Scott Anthony Schwink and furbaby, Gidget.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects on Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m. in Baloga Funeral Home, Inc., 1201 Main St., Pittston (Port Griffith). Please be aware that CDC guidelines will be in place, with masks required and social distancing.

Private funeral services will be held with Pastor Dr. Lajoyce Brookshire, officiating. Interment will be at the convenience of the family.

For directions or to send an online condolence, please visit www.balogafuneralhome.com.