WILKES-BARRE — Anna E. Gazey, 101, of Wilkes-Barre, died June 7, 2019. She was born in Sweet Valley on May 23, 1918.

Her husband, Jacob J. Gazey, died August 27, 2000. Her sister, Mary Kelley, and brother, John Bialko, also preceded her in death.

Anna will be greatly missed by her son, Gerard and his wife, Jule Gazey, of Hanover Township; granddaughters Christine Gazey and Michelle Gazey Elick; and great-grandsons Stephen Gazey and Thomas Elick III.

Anna's family will celebrate her life privately.

