WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Anna Katarsky, 96, of Wilkes-Barre Township, died Nov. 5, 2020. Funeral services 9 a.m. Monday from Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Fatima Parish at St. Mary's Church of the Immaculate Conception, 134 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre. Friends may call from 8 to 9 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing required.