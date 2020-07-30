1/
Anna (Eloswhy) Kohan
WILKES-BARRE — Anna (Eloswhy) Kohan, 95, lifelong resident of the Georgetown section of Wilkes-Barre Twp., died July 29, 2020. Due to restrictions, there will be no formal visitation. Funeral services will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday with Panachida in Holy Assumption of Saint Mary Byzantine Catholic Cemetery, Lake Street, Dallas. Those wishing to join her burial should assemble by 9 a.m. in the parking area at the North Wilkes-Barre location of John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes Inc., 625 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. Procession to Saint Mary's Cemetery, Dallas, will follow.



Published in Times Leader from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
