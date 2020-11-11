WILKES-BARRE — Anna Lahr, 92, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at River Run Rehabilitation and Nursing Home, Kingston.

She was born in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late Walter and Elizabeth Sheplock Hutz. She was a graduate of Coughlin High School and retired in the electronics industry from the former Techneglas in Pittston. Anna was also a member of the Holy Trinity Orthodox Church in the Miners Mills section of Wilkes-Barre.

She will always be remembered for her kind heart and love of family, especially for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom she absolutely loved and adored. She enjoyed spending the vast majority of her time with them, including her love for shopping.

Surviving are a son, Dennis Lahr and wife, Norma, of Wilkes-Barre; grandchildren, Anissia Lahr, of Wilkes-Barre; Stephanie Lahr and companion, Maximillian Hall, of Wilkes-Barre; Roger Resides and companion, Christina Barretto, of Jersey City, N.J.; Rogen Resides, of Kingston; John D. Lahr and wife, Jennifer, of Kingston; James A. Lahr, of Forty Fort; great-grandchildren, Christopher, Leah, Jordan, and Micah-Allan; sister, Marie Petrin; numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a son, Allan Lahr; great-granddaughter, Alexes Latia; sister, Catherine Gruver and husband, Robert Gruver; Betty Saksa and husband, Joseph Saksa; brother, Walter Hutz Jr. and wife, Bernadine Hutz; brother-in-law, Nicholas Petrin.

The family would like to thank the staff at River Run Rehabilitation and Nursing Home, Kingston, for their support and care during the last year of her life.

Requiem services will be held Friday at 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Orthodox Church, E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. Interment in Fern Knoll Burial Park, Dallas. Relatives and friends may call Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Yeosock Funeral Home, 40 S. Main St., Plains. Parastas Service will held Thursday at 5:30 p.m. with the Rev. Fr. Innocent Neal officiating. Mask and social distancing protocols will be in effect.