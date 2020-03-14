EXETER — Anna Mae Tamalenus, age 90, and a longtime Exeter resident, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, at Highland Manor Nursing Home, Exeter, after a brief confinement. Born in Pringle on Aug. 13, 1929, she was the daughter of Ernest and Genevieve Shara (ne Jones). She attended Luzerne High School.

She is survived by her son Frank E. Tamalenus of Fairport, N.Y., her grandson Franklyn A. Tamalenus of Boxford, Mass., and nieces and nephews.

Her husband, Frank P. Tamalenus, passed away in 1996.

She was a longtime member of St. Anthony of Padua Church in Exeter.

A funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Howell-Lussi Funeral Home, 509 Wyoming Ave., West Pittston. Friends may call from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m Tuesday. Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.