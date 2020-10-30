WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Anna Marie Bohinski (Militki/Militski), of Wilkes-Barre Township, passed away peacefully on Oct. 29, 2020, at Highland Manor (Exeter).

Anna was born on July 23, 1924, in Ashley, to the late Franceska Dombrowska and Louis Militki. "Annie Bo" met the love of her life, Stanley, sweeping the sidewalk in front of a family home where she babysat. She knew the time that Stan would come up the street from work and he would recall, "one day this good-looking girl swept the sidewalk so fast to make it to the curb in time to say 'hello,' kicking up the dirt along, she literally swept me off my feet." Married for 60 years, together they built a family, home and life before his passing in 2003.

Anna attended Holy Family Polish School and later Ashley Schools. The daughter of immigrants, she learned early the value of hard work and saving for a 'rainy day.' She was employed at Fenbaws Silk Mill (1944 to 1946) and Pioneer Dress Factory (1946 to 1965) before retiring in 1987, from Dana Perfumes, where she worked 17 years in production.

In retirement, she traveled extensively with Stanley and her two living sisters (Helen and Frances) and enjoyed visits to many places including the Poconos, Philadelphia, New York City, New England in the fall, the East Coast beaches from Atlantic City to North and South Carolina and the Smoky Mountains.

"Grandma Bo" was a woman of faith. A devout Catholic, never forgetting her daily prayers or her Novena to St. Teresa, she remembered everyone with a Hail Mary or Glory Be. A member of St. Mary's of the Maternity (Our Lady of Hope) Parish in the Heights, she was active in the Christian Mothers (1972 Chairperson of Membership) and was selected for May Crowning in May 1989 and 1990, for her years of volunteer service. She was also active in the Altar and Rosary Guild, the morning-prayer group and supported every parish fundraiser by volunteering her time in the kitchen "pinching" pierogi, at the annual summer bazaar stands and at the game of chance table at the annual turkey dinners.

"Bobo" valued her family and would always be present at family functions, events and occasions. She sewed and made many dresses and costumes over the years. Anna's hobbies included ceramics she crafted for everyone in the family, "canning" her famous "chili" sauce and chow-chow, "Search-a-Word" puzzles and playing cards and bingo. She also enjoyed doing the "Chicken Dance" and watching television programs such as "Days of our Lives." Sunday afternoons were her time to listen to Polish polkas and Polish folk music.

Anna was a wonderful cook and baker and made the best memories in her kitchen. She always had a cake in the oven, Texas sheet-cake on the counter, a cheese pie in the fridge, or fruit cake on the back porch; but of course, you needed to have a big meal first before indulging in her sweet treats. Grandma was always hosting family, extended family and friends around the dining room table with her Italian wedding or potato soup as a starter. Any surprise visit to her was not a surprise, as she somehow knew you were coming and would greet you with a warm paszteciki and hot pączki sprinkled with powdered sugar.

Anna was the builder of dreams and supported her entire family, especially her children in their pursuits. She leaves behind three children to cherish memories of her: Barbara (Vince) Aleo, of Wilkes-Barre, Donna (Frank) Cigna, of Scranton and Robert (Marianne) Bohinski, of Raleigh, N.C.; her 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley T. Bohinski, Sr., son, Dr. Stanley T. Bohinski, Jr., daughter-in-law, Barbara Bohinski, five sisters (Mary, Helen, Frances, Margaret and Regina) and granddaughter (Amie).

She was proud of everyone and was thankful for how far and wide her family became and for its love and successes. Anna has also been blessed with many friendships and was very grateful for LaVerne, Louise, Helen Mary and Marianne, who provided countless conversations, cards and routine visits. In grandma's final days, in addition to her family, she spoke with everyone close to her on the telephone.

Anna Bohinski always made sure to lead with a smile and her kindness knew no bounds. All of the medical staff that helped her throughout her final years would always comment on how sweet of a lady she was and always notice her beautiful blue eyes. She also cared for all of them too. Everyone who knew Anna has been blessed to have memories to cherish from her 96-year-life well-lived. Anna's story is not finished with the writing of this obituary. Friends and family that gather to celebrate her passing are encouraged to continue to build their own family story in the Book of Life. By living as Anna lived, her memory will live on and her legacy will continue for all time.

Mom's reminders that we should never forget: Keeping busy keeps you young, put something on your feet, be good and behave, put a hat on your head or you're going to get sick, don't forget it's a Fast Day or Holy Day of Obligation, say your prayers, send a Thank-you note, and most importantly, I love you and Jesus, Mary and Joseph loves you.

We love you mom, grandma and GG. You will always be a part of our story!

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Our Lady of Hope Church, 40 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with the Rev. John S. Terry officiating. Interment will be in St. Mary's of the Maternity Cemetery, Wyoming. Friends may call at Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, 21 N. Meade St., Wilkes-Barre, on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, from 4:30 to 8 p.m. and on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, from 8:30t to 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass will begin at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Hope Parish, Park Avenue, Wilkes-Barre. Masks and social distancing will be observed.

Anna enjoyed gardening and loved her flowers. Any sent to the funeral home will be donated in her honor to local nursing homes and care facilities to brighten the faces of the residents. The family also asks that monetary donations made in her honor be made to Our Lady of Hope Parish or a charity of your choice.