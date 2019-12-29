MOUNTAIN TOP — Anna Marie (Mushalla) Giza, age 91, of Mountain Top, passed into the hands of the Lord on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at the Mountain Top Senior Care and Rehab Center.

Born Feb. 10, 1928, in Breslau Section of Hanover Township, she was the daughter of the late Wasil Mushalla and Rose Gula Mushalla. She attended Hanover High School and was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, Plymouth.

In past years, Anna had been employed by Newark Silk Mill and then by Brandeis Fabric Company. After her retirement, she was a greeter at Weis Market, Mountain Top, which she greatly loved. She loved her children dearly, enjoyed spending time with her family and loved spending the holidays with them.

She was preceded in death by her sisters, Helen, Dorothy and Cecelia.

She is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Stanley C. Giza; children, Stanley Giza and his wife, Renee, of Larksville, and Linda Giza Brown, of Kingston; brother, Russell (Junior) Mushalla and his wife, Rose, of New Jersey; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at the S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, Plymouth, with Fr. Walter Pasicznyk officiating. Interment will be in Ss. Peter & Paul U.C. Cemetery, Plymouth Township.

Family and friends are invited to call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, Plymouth.

In lieu of flowers, contributions, if desired, may be made to Ss. Peter and Paul U.C. Church, 20 Nottingham St., P.O. Box 60, Plymouth, PA 18651, or the SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes Barre, PA 18702.

Anna's family would especially like to thank the nurses and staff at Mountain Top Senior Care and Rehab Center for their care and compassion.

To submit online condolences, please visit www.sjgrontkowskifuneralhome.com.