Anna Mattei
1939 - 2020
PLAINS TWP. — Anna Mattei (Nonna), 81, of Plains Township, passed away on June 26, 2020.

Born on June 18, 1939, in Sigillo, Perugia, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Nino and Pasqualina (Pellegrini) Biscontini.

After immigrating to the United States in 1953, Anna worked at the Plains Blouse garment factory and Mary Barbacci's Plains Poultry Market. Anna married her husband Frank on April 12, 1958, and they began raising their family as lifelong residents of Plains. In 1981, Anna and Frank purchased Penn-Lee Footwear which they operated until retiring in 2003.

Anna was a kind and generous person who was always there to lend a helping hand to family and friends. Anna idolized her granddaughters and loved nothing more than spending time with them. Cooking was her passion and nothing gave her greater satisfaction than bringing people together for a meal in her home. Anna was renowned for her pasta making skills, and she made endless cappelletti and ravioli for family, friends and neighbors.

Nonna left us with cherished memories of her love and devotion … and embedded in our minds the importance of caring for others. She was relentless in stressing to us how important respect, caring and generosity was in life and reminded us often: "Per fare bene, il tuo lavoro non e mai finito" (To do good deeds, your job is never done).

Anna was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Frank Mattei Sr., of 54 years, on April 30, 2012.

Anna is survived by her daughter, Maria (husband Patrick Flynn); son, Frank (wife Susan); and three grandchildren, Violeta, Daniella and Julianna.

Funeral services will be private due to the COVID-19 crisis. Arrangements entrusted to the Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains, PA 18705.

A special "Thank You" to the staff of the Mercy Nursing and Personal Care Center for their kindness, caring, love and compassion provided to Anna.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in Anna's memory to Ss. Peter and Paul Church Food Pantry, 13 Hudson Road, Plains, PA 18705.

To leave Anna's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.



Published in Times Leader from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc.
20 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 823-1358
