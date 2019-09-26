Anna T. Niznik, 88, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Sacred Heart Hospice in Dunmore.

She was born on Sept. 11, 1931, to the late Stanley and Louise Rychlewski in Larksville. She married her high school sweetheart, Andy "Boot," in 1952. They raised two sons while traveling the world together as Andy proudly served our country with the U.S. Air Force. Before retiring, Anna had a long career in the telephone industry starting as an operator and then moving up the ranks to senior management positions, overseeing customer service. She had a love for the game of bridge and in recent years became an accomplished player.

Anna loved spending time with her family and is survived by husband Andy; son Brian and wife Jackie; grandchildren Jamie and husband Graig, Anna and husband Chris, Jack, Alex and Jade; two great-grandchildren, Drew and Grayson; brother Edward; and nieces and nephews.

Anna was preceded in death by son Andy; and siblings Frances, Louise, Veronica, Stanley and Joseph.

She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

There will be no calling hours. A Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 20, in St. John's the Baptist Church, Larksville. Interment will be at the convenience of the family.