LARKSVILLE — Anna Theresa Carpenter, 95, peacefully passed on Saturday, May 25, 2019.

Born in Larksville on July 6, 1923, she was a 1941 graduate of Kingston High School. She married her beloved husband, William, and was married 56 happy years before his passing in November of 2000. She worked in the garment business until retirement. Following retirement, she spent her days with her husband and grandchildren, whom she loved endlessly.

Anna was the daughter of Joseph and Anna (Chervenak) Zawatski, of Larksville. Preceding her in death was her husband, William; 6-month-old daughter, Elaine; and sister Helen Aderski.

Surviving are her two loving daughters, Loretta Wojtowicz and Cindy Owens and husband, Jack; grandchildren, Alan Cooper (Chase), Nicole Cooper-Cefalo and husband, Mitch Wojtowicz, Lisa Bernardoni and husband, Junius, and Lori Owens. She also had the pleasure of sharing her love with her two great-grandchildren, Sienna and Trevor Bernardoni, of Shavertown, whom always put a smile on her face.

Words cannot express our sincere gratitude for the compassionate and excellent care provided by the staff of Timber Ridge, especially the third-floor nursing staff.

Private funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019, from the Andrew Strish Funeral Home, 11 Wilson St., Larksville, with Deacon John O'Connor, of St. Ignatius Church, officiating. Interment followed in Chapel Lawn Cemetery, Dallas.

Visit www.StrishFuneralHome.com for additional information.