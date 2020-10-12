WILKES-BARRE — Anne A. Hrycenko, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at The Gardens at East Mountain, Wilkes-Barre, after a short battle with Glioblastoma.

Born Jan. 29, 1935, in Plains, she was a daughter of the late Jacob and Anna Shedlock Wallace.

Anne was a 1952 graduate of Plains High School and was employed at Eastern Penn Supply Company, Wilkes-Barre, from 1966 to 1997.

She was a member of St. Andre Bessette parish, formerly Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Wilkes-Barre.

Anne enjoyed day trips, and going to summertime church bazaars with her husband, Pete, and sister, Rita. She indulged in retail therapy at Boscov's department store. Anne loved gardenias and the color red.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Peter J. Hrycenko, on April 27, 2018; sister, Rita Falchek; and brothers, Francis and Jacob Wallace.

Surviving is her daughter, Marcia Musial and her husband, Joe, of Wilkes-Barre; step-son, Peter Hrycenko and his wife, Irene, of Allentown; seven step-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; great-great-nieces and nephews; and cousins. She will also be missed by her grand chihuahua, Blanche Anne Musial.

Interment was held Monday, Oct. 12, in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Dallas. Arrangements were entrusted to the Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, Wilkes-Barre.

Anne's family would like to extend their appreciation to the staff at The Gardens at East Mountain for their care and compassion.

Anyone who wishes to make a memorial donation in Anne's name to the Medical Oncology Associates Prescription Drug Fund, 382 Pierce St., Kingston, PA 18704.

"I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7.