WILKES-BARRE — Anne M. McAfee Ardoline, 86, originally from the Parsons section of Wilkes-Barre, passed away on, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 at Little Flower Manor after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's.
She was born Aug. 5, 1933, in Wilkes-Barre, the daughter of the late Andrew and Kathryn O'Malley McAfee. Educated in Wilkes-Barre schools she was a member of the 1951 graduating class of James M. Coughlin High School.
She was employed by Bausch and Lomb Optical where she met her husband, Ralph K. Ardoline Jr., They married on Jan. 16, 1960. Later she worked and retired from the Department of Health and Human Services. During her life she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and was an avid baseball and football fan. She was a life member of the Catholic Church and proud of her Irish heritage.
She was preceded in death by her husband; a brother, John McAfee; and sisters Rosemary Czarniecki and Kathryn Gaydos.
Surviving are her children, Anne Manganello and her husband, Robert, of Dallas, Patricia Gattuso and her husband, Robert, of Spotsylvania, Virginia, Dennis M. Ardoline of Nanticoke; grandchildren Dana, Carly, and Mary Manganello, Gina Washington and her husband, Seth, Dominick Gattuso and his wife, Laura, Julianna, Alexandria and Dominique Ardoline; great-grandchild, Charlotte Gattuso. She is also survived by a sister, Alice Thomas, of Berwick; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be held 11 a.m. Saturday from E. Blake Collins Funeral Home, 159 George Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial at noon at St Dominic's Church, 155 Austin Ave, Wilkes-Barre. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township. Friends may call 5 to 8 p.m. Friday.
Memorial donations are requested in Anne's memory to the , 57 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701 or to a . Condolences can be sent to the family at: www.eblakecollins.com.