LaGRANGE, Ga. — Anne B. Mudrak, age 101, and resident of LaGrange, Ga. (previously Mountain Top) died quietly in her sleep on June 7, 2020. Anne was born June 13, 1918; daughter of Mary and William Bednar. From a family of three brothers (John, Willie and Ed) and four sisters (Marie, Margaret, Rose and Martha) she is survived by Rose Kutney, from New Jersey.

Anne moved to Mountain Top in 1954 with her husband, Vince, who was relocated from New Jersey by the Foster Wheeler Corp. Anne also had a working career, employed by RCA until early retirement in 1980. Anne's death was preceded by her husband who died on Nov. 13, 1967, and daughter, Camille, who died Jan. 24, 2005. She is survived by her son, Vincent Mudrak (Georgia), her grandsons, David Mayka (Texas), and Vincent Mudrak (California); her granddaughters, Diane Nulton (Pennsylvania), Deborah Hughes (Georgia), Camille Otto (Pennsylvania), and Danielle Godshall (Pennsylvania). She is also survived by nine great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Anne enjoyed social activities and would travel anywhere. But she also enjoyed quite time — reading her favorite novels, and volunteering at the Kirby Library. But most of all, Anne liked to play bridge; and she loved her Mountaintop Bridge Group. Gifted in card playing, Anne played bridge into her 90s. And during her 100th birthday, she spoke fondly of her lifelong friends in Pennsylvania. These were more than friends to her -– they were family. Anne spent her final years in Georgia, with her son Vince and daughter-in-law Susan.

Because of COVID-19 issues, Anne is being cremated via Higgins Funeral Home in LaGrange, Ga., and memorial services in Pennsylvania are being delayed — probably Autumn 2020.