PITTSTON — Anne Concetta Parrino Milcavage, 63, of Pittston and formerly of West Pittston, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Residential Hospice at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.

Born at Pittston Hospital, Pittston, on April 26, 1956, she was the daughter of the late Jasper and Barbara Hannon Parrino.

She was a graduate of Wyoming Area, Class of 1974. She worked for Social Security, then worked for Loving Choice Adoption Agency, until she began working for Cefalo & Associates. She worked there as a paralegal for 20+ years, and she loved her job.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, John and Concetta Parrino and John and Anita Hannon; her granddaughter, Carmen Alaine, and her beloved dog, Merlin.

She is survived by her two daughters, Nicole and partner, Brian Wardell, of West Pittston, along with their three children, Sophia, Nico and Bryce Wardell; Jillian Milcavage, of Pittston, along with her two children, Brayden and Ella Milcavage, with whom Anne resided at home with. Also surviving are her sisters, Barbara Gillespie, of West Pittston, and Jacqueline Overman, of Pittston, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Anne enjoyed having her grandchildren around, reading, and volunteering for the West Pittston Junior Rams as head cheerleading advisor, with her children, for 15 years. She loved trivia games, working on her genealogy on Ancestry, watching HGTV, reality shows and she always kept up with the Kardashians.

The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at Geisinger Wyoming Valley and Residential Hospice at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre for making Anne's last days comfortable.

Because Anne loved children so much, memorial contributions may be made to 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, Tenn., 38105-9959.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, arrangements will be held at a later date.

Future services will be held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Carverton, and an announcement will be made at that time.

All arrangements are entrusted to Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea.

Online condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com