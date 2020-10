OLD FORGE — Anne Elizabeth (Baker) Spindler, 50, of Old Forge, died Oct. 19, 2020. Surviving is her husband, Joseph Spindler Jr. A celebration of life is set for 6 p.m. Friday in the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Family and friends may pay their respects from 4 p.m. until time of services Friday.