WILKES-BARRE — Anne Ellis, 97, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in the comfort of her home, surrounded with love from her four children, her doctors and dedicated caregivers. She is now with her husband, Steve, her parents, aunts (May and Edith Fino), sisters (Fran Petrella, Eleanor Silic), and brother (John Petrella).

Born July 20, 1923, Anne was the daughter of the late Andrew and Angelina Fino Petrella. She was a graduate of GAR High School (1941), after which Anne served her country as a welder during WWII ensuring our U.S. aircraft engines would safely mount in their housings.

She was a seamstress for many years, working beside her future sisters-in-law, eventually marrying her husband, Steve, and living in the same home for 62 years until his passing in 2011. She was a true artist with fabric of any type and adorned many homes with her work, but most of all she was our Mom. Somehow after working two jobs and taking care of the household, she got us all safely to school with lunch in hand.

When Mom wasn't caring for her own children, she volunteered for the elderly and less fortunate (at the Bureau of the Aging and at M.O.M. (Mother's on a Mission – for Homeless Mother's with Children).

Just like her sister Fran, Anne was the very symbol of the Greatest Generation, putting others before herself and generous beyond words. She had a smile for everyone and was a compassionate and kind guardian of us all. For the past several years, she would wait daily for John the mailman (a family friend) to offer up her renowned smile and an occasional hug.

Anne's caregivers were remarkable and no doubt helped extend her life, as did Dr. Eva Lange and Dr. Aliasgar Chittalia. To all of them goes our deepest gratitude for the love and compassion offered our Mom, just as she provided to the elderly and children when she was able.

Anne is survived by her children, Judy, of Kingston, Stephen (Mary), of Forty Fort, David (Pamela), of Rochester, N.Y., and Joseph (Denise), of Pittsburgh and their families, 23 nieces and nephews, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren), who she loved dearly.

Relatives and friends are invited to Anne's viewing which is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at St. Anthony/St. George Maronite Catholic Church (311 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre), followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. The Rev. Paul Damien, pastor, will be celebrant.

Due to COVID-19, the family and church are following CDC guidelines and masks are required during all viewing and funeral services. Given limited church seating, the Mass will also be live-stream broadcast at: https://www.facebook.com/stanthony.stgeorge.9.

Directly after Mass, interment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery in Hanover Township.

Memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice in memory of Anne Ellis.

Arrangements are in the care of Gubbiotti Funeral Home, 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter.

To send family an expression of sympathy or an online condolence, please visit www.gubbiottifh.com.