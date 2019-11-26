PLAINS TWP. — Anne M. Bucknavage Juzwiak, 95, of Plains Township, formerly of Miners-Mills, passed peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, while in the care of the Allied Services Center City Residence, Wilkes-Barre.

Born on July 17, 1924, in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Mary Matichka Bucknavage.

Anne graduated from James M. Coughlin High School, Class of 1942. She then worked at Leslie Fay Fabrics. She started as a seamstress and worked for the company for the next thirty years. Anne left the company as a supervisor when the plant closed. Anne was later employed by the Charles Adams Senior Center in Wilkes-Barre. She became the assistance director for the center for five years until she retired in 2011.

During her retirement Anne lived in the Washington Square Apartments, Wilkes-Barre, and loved to participate in building activities and games with residents.

She was a member of St. Francis Church, Wilkes-Barre, until the church's closure, a current member of Saints Peter and Paul Church, Plains Township and a lifelong member of the I.L.G.W.U.

She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband Clarence; brothers Frank, Joseph, Michael, Andrew and Al; and brothers in law Joseph Miller, Dr. H. W. Schmidt, Frank Koss, Stanley Ciecierski and Theodore and Stanley Juzwiak; and sister in laws Theresa Juzwiak, Lousie Koss and Johanna Ciecierski.

Surviving Anne are her daughter, Anne Gerrity and her husband Martin, Plains Township; son Mark and his wife Karen, Marana, Arizona; sister Barbara Miller, Plains Township; grandchildren Colleen DeSchamp and her husband, Greg, Brownsville ,Vermont, Kevin Gerrity, Muncie, Indiana; and Brian Gerrity, Plains Township; and three great-grandchildren, Dylan, Sarah, and Brady.

A visitation for Anne will be held 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in Ss. Peter and Paul Church, 13 Hudson Rd., Plains Township. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m. celebrated by Rev. John Lambert, pastor. Interment will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Wyoming.

Funeral Services in the care of the Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., Plains Township.