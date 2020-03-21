HANOVER TWP. — Anne M. Doran Smith, 74, of Hanover Township, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

She was born in Hanover Township on June 17, 1945, the daughter of the late Henry and Anna (Sabalesky) Doran. Anne was a lifelong resident of Hanover Township, where she was a member of the 1963 graduating class of Hanover High School. She also attended College Misericordia in Dallas.

Anne worked together with her family and operated Doran's Farm until her retirement.

She was a member of St. Robert Bellarmine Parish, Wilkes Barre.

She was an avid bowler for many years, playing for several leagues. She loved a good game of cards and enjoyed the casinos.

Preceding her in death were a sister, Margaret Krupinski and nephew, Robert Doran.

Surviving are brothers, Robert Doran and his wife, Rose; John Doran, Esq. and his wife Margaret; James Doran and his wife Theresa and sister, Jean Doran, all of Hanover Township. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.

Arrangements are by George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 North Main St., Ashley.