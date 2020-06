OLD FORGE — Anne M. Fumanti, 93, of Old Forge, died June 25, 2020. The funeral will be 8:30 a.m. Tuesday from Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, Old Forge, with Mass at 9:30 in Nativity of Our Lord Parish, Duryea. Viewing 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.