NOXEN — Anne Mae Walton Schooley, 86, of Noxen, formerly of Tunkhannock, peacefully passed away on Dec. 13, 2019, surrounded by loving family.

Anne retired in 1997 and proudly worked in administration at Tyler Memorial Hospital in Tunkhannock for more than 30 years.

Anne was born in Clarks Summit on Dec. 27, 1932, the daughter of Arthur W. and Dora Walton. She is preceded in death by her husband, Walter P. Schooley; sisters, Doris, Eleanor and Charlotte; and brother, Willard.

Anne is survived by her daughter Dorene Stevens; son Frank Dobrinski and spouse, Karen; stepson Bill Schooley and spouse, Dee; stepdaughter Anna Lennon and spouse, Jeff; and step daughter Melody Chamberlin and husband, Jonathan. "Annie" was the proud grandmother to Bryant Stevens, Shane Stevens, Kathryn Dobrinski, Ryan and spouse, Meghan Dobrinski, and great-grandson Loeden Stevens. She will be sorely missed by all.

Per Anne's request, there will be a celebration of her rich and love-filled life held at a later date.

Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657.

If desired, contributions in Anne's name may be made to the Humane Society of Wyoming County Inc., P.O. Box 478, Tunkhannock, PA 18657.

Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.