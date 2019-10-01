HANOVER TWP. — Anne Marie Capristo, 92, of Hanover Township, passed away on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Township.

She was born in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late Ettore and Michelene Loporchio Petruzzini. Anne Marie was a graduate of St. Mary's High School, class of 1944.

She was a member of St. Robert Bellarmine Parish in Wilkes-Barre. Prior to its closure, she had been a member of Holy Rosary Church in Wilkes-Barre.

Anne Marie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt. She was devoted to her family and family meant everything to her.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Ralph A. Capristo, on Dec. 15, 2018; and by her brothers and sisters, James Petruzzini, Mary Jane Lorusso, Sally Warren, and Frank Petruzzini.

Surviving are her children, Dena Nackley and her companion, Joseph Vnuk, of Dallas; Ralph Capristo and his wife, Kathy, of Henderson, Nev.; and Gerry Capristo and his wife, Karen, of Ashley; grandchildren, Kristen Cogan and her husband, Kevin; Nicole Kerr and her husband, Justin; John Nackley and his wife, Marya; Ralph Capristo and his wife, Allison; Anthony Capristo; and Amy Augustine and her husband, Keith; great-grandchildren, Sean, Ryan, Brady and Aidan Cogan; Mackenzie, Andrew and Colin Kerr; Nolan and Kendall Nackley; sister, Terry Stremus, Penndel; nieces and nephews, including her god daughter, Marietta Henry.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday in St. Robert Bellarmine Parish at St. Aloysius Church, Barney and Division Streets, Wilkes-Barre. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.

Friends may call at the church from 9 to 10 a.m. on Friday.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, Wilkes-Barre.