WILKES-BARRE — Annette M. (Wartella) Russett, of Highland Park, Wilkes-Barre, died peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, June 16, 2019.

Annette was born on March 30, 1935, to the late Anna (Yurko) and John S. Wartella of Edwardsville. She was preceded in death by her nieces, Cynthia Trocki and Michelle Skowronski, and granddaughter, Airman Shannon Purcell.

She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, George, of Highland Park; sisters Sandra Trocki, along with her children, Susan, Sandy and Lenny, of Edwardsville, and Marie Wartella, of Edwardsville; and brother John "Jack" Wartella and wife Genie, of North Carolina, and their children, Jennifer and Karin.

Also surviving are her four daughters who just adored her, Laurie Annette Golubieski and husband Joseph, of Sweet Valley, Kathleen Annette Miick and husband George, of Mountain Top, Ellen Ann Annette Edmondson and husband Glenn, of Scranton, and Georganne Annette Purcell, of Kingston; and grandchildren John R. Doran and wife Susan Moser, along with great-grandchild, Wesley, Karli Ann Doran, of Sweet Valley, Steven and Daniel Miick, of Mountain Top, Eric and Jacob Edmondson, of Scranton, and Rikki Purcell, of Lansdale.

Annette was a member and sang in the choir of St. John the Baptist Church, Larksville, and the former St. Mary's Annunciation Church, Kingston. She enjoyed painting and traveled all over the world. Annette was her husband's right-hand girl at his business, Russett Allstate Insurance, Kingston, for over 50 years. Annette loved her Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies. She was an avid karaoke singer and sang with the women's group called "The New Community Singers." They even performed at Rockefeller Center in NYC, but family and her faithful cat, "Rosie," were her priority.

We would like to thank the entire staff of Highland Park, Wilkes-Barre, who provided excellent care and put the spring back in her step, hosting daily exercise class, water aerobics, art lessons and trips to numerous venues and exceptional care.

In lieu of flowers, we ask for donation to be made to Highland Park Activities Department, 874 Schechter Drive, Wilkes-Barre Township, PA 18702.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday in St. the Baptist Church, 126 Nesbitt St., Larksville. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday at the Kopicki Funeral Home, 263 Zerbey Ave., Kingston.