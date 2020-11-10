1/1
Anthony Callaio Jr.
PITTSTON — Anthony Callaio Jr., 89, of Pittston, passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.

Born in Pittston, he was the son of the late Anthony and Mary (Buckshin) Callaio.

Anthony graduated from Pittston H.S. Following school, he joined the Unites States Army, where he served during the Korean War. During his time in service, one of his proudest moments was when he served as a member of the honor guard for President Dwight D. Eisenhower in Washington, D.C.

After being honorably discharged, he joined the workforce and eventually retired from Ashley Tool and Machine Co., Wyoming.

Surviving are his brother, John Callaio and wife, Pat, companion, Mary Ann Kinsey and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Nellie (Licata) Callaio and brother, Frank Callaio and wife, Valeria.

Funeral services were entrusted to Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Township. All services were held privately at the family's convenience.

For further information or to express your condolences to Tony's family, please visit www.GrazianofuneralHome.com.


Published in Times Leader from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC
700 S. Twp. Blvd.
Pittston Twp., PA 18640
(570) 654-7831
