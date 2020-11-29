MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. — Anthony "Tony" Cornelius Dougherty III, age 55, passed away in his Mount Laurel, N.J., home on Nov. 27, 2020.

Tony was born and raised in Wilkes-Barre, to parents Anthony C. Dougherty Jr., and Pauline Dougherty (née Matello). He went to Penn State University and went on to own his own gym in Conshohocken, called Conshohocken Health and Fitness, for many years. Tony has been living in the Burlington County area with his family for over 18 years. In his free time, Tony enjoyed golf, running and had participated in many marathons including NYC several times, which was his favorite. He had a strong faith and was a parishioner of Our Lady Queen of Peace RC Church. Tony was also a fan of sports and would cheer on all the Philadelphia teams, especially the Eagles. But Tony was the biggest fan of his daughters and would be there cheering them on at every sport and game they were in. Above all else, Tony enjoyed spending time with his family, especially summers in Ocean City, N.J.

Tony is predeceased by his father, Anthony Dougherty Jr. He is survived by his two daughters, Tatum and Paige Dougherty, and their mother, Jennifer Dougherty; his mother, Pauline Dougherty; his siblings, Mary Therese McDowell (Gerard), Polly Welch (Matthew), Jean Sam (Leo), and Steven Dougherty; and his nieces and nephews, Ryan, Rachel and Sean Welch, Anthony and Gillian Sam, and Stephen, Logan and Jordan Dougherty.

Friends and family are welcome to a viewing from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, followed immediately by a service. Both will be at Mount Laurel Home for Funerals, 212 Ark Road, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054.

Friends and family are also welcome to a viewing from 9 to 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, followed immediately by a Funeral Mass. Both will be at St. Aloysius Church, 143 Division St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Tony's honor to The American Heart Association, at https:/www.heart.org/.