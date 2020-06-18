HANOVER TWP. — Anthony F. Elgonitis, 85, of Hanover Township, died June 17, 2020. Funeral services will be 9:30 a.m. Monday from the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial to follow in St. Robert Bellarmine Parish at St. Aloysius Church, 143 Division St., Wilkes-Barre. Friends may call 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Those attending are required to wear a mask and abide social distancing requirements.