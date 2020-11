Or Copy this URL to Share

OLYPHANT — Anthony J. Shumbres Jr., 64, of Olyphant, died Oct. 31, 2020. Visitation will be 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday in Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge, with Blessing Services at 3 p.m.



