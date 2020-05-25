MOUNTAIN TOP — Anthony (Tony) John Kalada, 56, of Mountain Top, loving father and devoted husband, passed away at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital. He is survived by his loving wife, Ramona (Stoklosa) Kalada. Born Nov. 18, 1963, he was the son of Patricia (Hill) Kalada and the late Joseph Kalada. He was a graduate of Bishop Hoban High School. Upon graduation, he served in the United States Air Force military police in Okinawa, Japan. Tony was co-owner of Tony and Ramona Kalada General Contractors. He was loved by everyone he met. Tony's life revolved around his family. He loved to take his children fishing and hiking. His crazy little practical jokes and shenanigans and family movie nights will be deeply missed. He is survived by his six children: Kristina Gorman and husband, Brandon, of St. Augustine, Fla., Jacob Kalada, Kellie Kalada, Sarah Kalada, Elijah Kalada and Emily Kalada, all of Mountain Top, and three grandchildren, Gavin Gorman, Gabriella Gorman and Valencia Gorman. Also surviving are his sister, Susan Kalada-Kania and husband, Kevin, of Drums, and their children, Joshua and Amanda; a brother, Joseph Michael Kalada, who resides in California, and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial Mass will be held at St. Jude's Church in Mountain Top in the future.



