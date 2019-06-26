WYOMING — Anthony Joseph Mirra Jr., 69, of Wyoming, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

Born in Pittston, he was the son of the late Anthony J. Sr. and Stella Rayeski Mirra.

Tony attended Wyoming Area High School and owned and operated Mirra's Farm in Wyoming for many years along with his parents.

He is survived by his fiancée, Donna Knauer, of Wyoming; a sister, Carol Stash, of Wyoming; niece and godchild, Tanya Stash; and nephew John A. Stash.

Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday at the Gubbiotti Funeral Home LLC, 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday from the funeral home, with the Monsignor John Sempa officiating.

Interment will be in Denison Cemetery, Swoyersville.

To send the family an expression of sympathy or an online condolence, please visit www.gubbiottifh.com.

The family will be providing flowers and they kindly request that in lieu of floral tributes, you consider making memorial donations to The Pennsylvania Farm Bureau, 510 S. 31st St., Camp Hill, PA 17011, or www.pfb.com/the-foundation/contributions.