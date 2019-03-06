HANOVER TWP. — Anthony L. Minichowski, 93, of Hanover Township, passed away peacefully and surrounded by his wife, Joanne, and his loving family on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.

Born Nov. 4, 1925, in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Lawrence and Anna Wojchiechowski Minichowski. He was a graduate of Plains High School, Class of 1943, and a member of Exaltation of the Holy Cross Church.

Prior to his retirement in 2006, he was employed by Benco Dental for 62 years. Tony began his career making deliveries, working his way up to branch manager and later vice president and general manager. He loved his colleagues and he truly enjoyed going to work every day, which was apparent as he did not retire until he was 80 years old.

Tony enjoyed his trips to the beach, especially when he traveled to Avalon, New Jersey. He loved spending time with his family for Memorial Day and other special occasions.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Josephine Woronowicz.

Surviving are his loving wife of 46 years, the former Joanne Melovitz; brother Joseph Minichowski, of Newnan, Georgia; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Tony will be dearly missed by his many friends and family.

Family and friends are invited to meet for Mass of Christian Burial at 9 a.m. in Exaltation of the Holy Cross Church, Buttonwood section, Hanover Township. Entombment will be in St. Mary's Mausoleum, Hanover Township.

Family and friends may call 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, Plymouth.

Anthony's family would especially like to thank the nurses and staff at Celtic/Residential Hospice and Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, PCU Unit and Medical Surgery Unit, for their care and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, contributions, if desired, may be made to Exaltation of the Holy Cross Church, 420 Main Rd., Hanover, PA 18706.

To submit online condolences to Anthony's family, visit www.sjgrontkowskifuneralhome.com.